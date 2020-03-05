Nikon has introduced new additions to its range of binoculars in the form of the Nikon ACULON T02 binoculars which are now available in a range of colours including red, blue, green, yellow, purple, white, black. Specifically created for entry-level/casual users who want to enjoy observation both indoors and outdoors at any time, says Nikon.

“They are well suited for a wide variety of scenarios, such as travel, spectator sports, the theatre and concerts. These binoculars employ Nikon’s quality optics and are sure to help expand your enjoyment of everyday life. You’ll want to take them everywhere you go, and ACULON T02 binoculars will be the perfect companion for discovering the pleasures of observation — both for regular binocular users and those who are new to sport optics. They are ideal for use in various situations such as at concerts, the theatre, and sports events, for astronomical observations, and while travelling, to rediscover the “joy of watching”.”

Features of new Nikon ACULON T02 binoculars include :

– Compact and lightweight for portability — weighing a mere 195g/6.9oz.

– Multilayer-coated lenses for a bright image

– Larger focusing ring for smooth operation

– Turn-and-slide rubber eyecups facilitate easy positioning of eyes at the correct eyepoint

– Single-hinged, slim and stylish design

– Available in seven body colors: 8×21 in red, blue, green, yellow, purple and white/10×21 in black

Source : Nikon

