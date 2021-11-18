Nikon NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 prime lens now available for £299

Nikon has this week introduced a new prime lens to its range of Nikon Z mount lenses introducing the new NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8, “ideal for casual everyday shooting” says Nikon. The NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 camera lens is the smallest and lightest of the currently available NIKKOR Z prime lenses, and is approximately 43 mm in length and weighs roughly 155g. The NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 camera lenses now available to purchase priced at £299 and the lens construction features 9 elements in 8 groups (including 2 aspherical elements).

Nikon NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 prime lens features :

– The smallest and lightest body among NIKKOR Z prime lenses, with a length of approx. 43 mm and weight of approx. 155 g.

– The fast f/2.8 maximum aperture reduces the effects of camera shake, even during hand-held shooting.

– The focal length becomes 42 mm (equivalent to 35mm [135] format) when mounted on a DX-format camera.

– A minimum focus distance of 0.19 m allows users to get close to their subjects for dynamic photography.

– Adoption of a multi-focusing system*1 realizes natural rendering across the entire shooting range, as well as fast and accurate AF control, while maintaining a smaller body size.

– Designed with consideration of dust- and drip-resistant performance so that it can be taken anywhere with greater confidence.

– Functions such as aperture and exposure compensation can be assigned to the control ring.

– Developed with consideration for video recording with extremely quiet operation, effective focus-breathing compensation, and stable exposure.

“The NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 is perfect not only for snapshots taking advantage of the 28 mm wide angle of view, but also close-up photography utilizing its minimum focus distance of 0.19 m. As a fast, wide-angle lens that can be carried around easily, it is ideal for everyday snapshots including landscapes, cityscapes, and still photography. Furthermore, its high cost-performance makes it an ideal choice for a broad range of Z series users, from amateur photographers to professional photographers.”

Source : Nikon

