Nikon has today announced the release of its new The NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S telephoto zoom expanding the ever-growing NIKKOR Z S-Line series of lenses. Features of the new Nikon Z telephoto zoom camera lens include a focal length at the maximum telephoto position becomes 560 mm with the Z TELECONVERTER TC-1.4x, and 800 mm with the Z TELECONVERTER TC-2.0x, while maintaining high resolution.

Together with a multi-focusing system that utilizes two STMs (stepping motors), enabling fast, precise and quiet AF operation for both stills and videos. The telephoto lens also features an optical vibration reduction function with an effect equivalent to a shutter speed 5.5 stops faster, which is the highest among NIKKOR Z lenses.

“The Nikon NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S delivers outstanding resolution from maximum aperture while thoroughly reducing color bleeding and fringing. Despite being a super-telephoto lens that covers a broad focal-length range, it achieves the shortest minimum focus distance of 0.75 m in its class at the maximum wide-angle position. The NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S also realizes the lightest weight of approx. 1,355 g in its class, enabling it to be carried around for a long period of time with less burden. As well as this, it employs “Inner Balance Technology” — a first for Nikon models, that significantly reduces shifting of the center of gravity when zooming in and out. With its high performance and operability, this lens is certain to stimulate both advanced amateurs’ and professional photographers’ creativity.”

Nikon NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S telephoto zoom camera lens

– While lateral chromatic aberration is optically corrected, axial chromatic aberration is also significantly reduced via the adoption of Super ED glass and ED glass elements, providing clear images across the entire frame from maximum aperture.

– Nikon’s original Nano Crystal Coat and ARNEO Coat are both adopted to effectively reduce ghost and flare effects even in backlit situations.

– The highest maximum reproduction ratio of 0.38x (at the maximum telephoto position) in its class*3 that lets users shoot subjects in large size.

– Employs “Inner Balance Technology” — a first for Nikon models, that reduces shifting of the center of gravity when zooming in from the wide-angle position to the telephoto position.

– The shortest rotation angle of 80 degrees in its class for the zoom ring enables users to rotate the zoom ring from the wide-angle position to the telephoto position in just one motion, without adjusting lens holding.

– A smooth and quiet control ring that realizes high operability.

– Features a design giving consideration to video recording, including effectively reduced shifting of a focus position when zooming in/out and the angle of view when adjusting focus.

– Superior dust- and drip-resistant capability, high reliability that comes from both robustness and weather resistance, and excellent anti-fouling performance via the employment of fluorine coat are realized.

Source : Nikon

