Nikon Z Tamron F 4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047 70-300mm telephoto zoom lens

Photography lens manufacturer Tamron has this week introduced its first lens for the Nikon Z mount system introducing the new Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (Model A047). The telephoto zoom lens features a Nikon Z mount for full-frame mirrorless cameras and will be available to purchase at the end of September 2022 priced at £700 in the UK and €830 in Ireland and is also available for Sony cameras

” Based on thorough simulations utilizing the latest design technologies, the optical design of the 70-300mm F4.5-6.3 successfully balances its compact size and high image quality. The optical construction includes 15 elements in 10 groups, with an LD (Low Dispersion) lens element precisely arranged to suppress axial chromatic and other aberrations that are likely to occur with telephoto zoom lenses.

At 300mm, a commonly used telephoto focal length, the design delivers excellent resolution from edge-to-edge. The new zoom creates extremely crisp and clear images throughout the entire zoom range due to TAMRON’s BBAR Coating, which is world-renowned for its anti-reflection performance.”

Nikon Z 70-300mm telephoto zoom lens

“The AF drive incorporates a sensor that accurately detects the position of the lens, while the RXD motor unit delivers optimized AF control. This achieves very fast and accurate autofocus operation and allows users to maintain tack-sharp focus on continuously moving subjects, often shot with telephoto zoom lenses. Thanks to the exceedingly quiet AF, the lens can be used discreetly for shooting wildlife and other situations that require low noise levels, as well as for video shooting.”

” Designed specifically for mirrorless cameras, and with an F6.3 aperture at the telephoto end, the 70-300mm F4.5-6.3 is the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless telephoto zoom lens. It measurers a mere 150.3mm (5.9 in) long with a maximum diameter of 77mm and weighing just 580g (20.5 oz). Easier than ever before, photographers can now experience the compression effects and limited depth-of-field unique to a real telephoto lens. This lens is also ideal for users who want to reduce the weight of their luggage or lighten their load on nature walks. In addition to landscapes and sports, users can enjoy telephoto shooting for a broad array of subjects like portraits, birds, and casual snaps.”

