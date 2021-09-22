Nikon MONARCH M7 8 x 42 binoculars pre-orders open from $490

Nikon has this week introduced its new range of MONARCH M7 Binoculars which are now available to preorder with the 8 x 42 priced at $490. The next generation of full-size MONARCH binoculars with a large 42mm objective and 8x magnification power and feature Nikon’s optical system with ED glass and multilayer lens and prism coatings delivers an expansive field of view, liberating low-light capabilities, lifelike colors and extreme resolution at any distance.

Nikon MONARCH M7 Binoculars features

Sophisticated exterior design for comfortable holding

Extra-low dispersion (ED) glass for chromatic aberration compensation and brighter, clearer viewing

Wide apparent field of view (60.3° for 8×42, 62.2° for 10×42, 60.3° for 8×30, 60.7° for 10×30)

Dielectric high-reflective multilayer prism coating ensures superior transmittance uniformity across the visible range, resulting in brighter images and more natural colours

All lenses and prisms are multilayer-coated for brighter images

Oil- and water-repellent coating applied to the objective lens and eyepieces allows smudges like fingerprints to be easily wiped off

Phase-correction-coated roof prisms for high resolution

Long eye relief design ensures a clear field of view, even for eyeglass wearers

Dioptre adjustment ring locking system prevents unintentional rotation

Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes) and fog-free with O-ring seals and nitrogen gas

Turn-and-slide rubber eyecups with multi-click facilitate easy positioning of eyes at the correct eyepoint

Rubber armouring for shock resistance and a firm, comfortable grip

Lightweight body uses fibreglass-reinforced polycarbonate resin

Soft-to-the-touch neck strap

Flip-down objective lens cap

Optional tripod adapter enables attachment to a tripod [TRA-3/Adaptor H (hard type)]

“The name MONARCH has always been synonymous with optical excellence. MONARCH M7 binoculars take that performance to a new level, pushing resolution, brightness and field of view even further. A wider field of view gathers more of the scene and more of what you’re out there to experience. An incredible Nikon optical system with ED glass and multilayer lens and prism coatings produces outstanding low-light capabilities, lifelike colors and extreme resolution at any distance. Long eye relief with turn-and-slide eyecups for easy adjustments, a locking diopter, a new oil and water repellent lens coating plus a waterproof, fogproof rubber-armored design and more make this next generation worthy of the MONARCH name.”

Source : Nikon

