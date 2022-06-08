Nikon has this week introduced a new high-capacity 660GB CFexpress memory card to its range in the form of the Nikon MC-CF660G. Taking the form of a CFexpress (Type B) memory card offering photographers and videographers high speed read rate of approximately 1700 MB/s (maximum) and high speed write rate of approximately 1500 MB/s (maximum).

The new Nikon MC-CF660G 660GB CFexpress memory card is now available to preorder priced at $730 and has been optimized for cameras that generate intensive video and still image files.

Nikon CFexpress memory card

“It is the perfect memory card for recording video and stills with the Nikon Z 9 full-frame/FX-format mirrorless camera, and especially ideal for recording video in the 8.3K/60p N-RAW format, and for video recording over extended periods of time. Nikon will continue to contribute to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding the possibilities for imaging expression.”

“Read and save at blazing speed with the MC-CF660G – a high-performance 660 GB CFexpress memory card (Type B) that works in tandem to harness maximum processing speed for the Z 9 flagship mirrorless camera. Indulge in high-speed continuous shooting for stills and high-definition video recording without missing a beat with a read speed of up to 1700MB/s and write speed of up to 1500MB/s.”

“A reliable partner with the Z 9 in any demanding situation, the MC-CF660G Memory Card is capable of recording up to approximately 20,900 in JPEG Fine/Large, or 24,200 High-efficiency RAW still shots, and 198 minutes of 8-bit 8K UHD/30p video recording with the Z 9. Experience tenacious performance and large memory capacity with the MC-CF660G Memory Card and Z 9 for your professional workflow.”

Source : Nikon

