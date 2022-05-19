Nikon Z 9 full-frame mirrorless camera wins Camera of the Year

At this years Camera GP 2022 the Nikon Z 9 full-frame mirrorless camera has won both “Camera of the Year” and “Readers Award” simultaneously. Topping at the Nikon Z fc APS-C size/DX-format mirrorless camera has also won the “Editors Choice R&D Award” in the Camera GP 2022 making Nikon a triple award winner at this years event.

The Camera Grand Prix is held every year by the Camera Journal Press Club (CJPC, Japan), an association of technical editors from magazine and website specializing in photography and camera. Each award was selected among cameras and lenses introduced on the Japanese market during the previous fiscal year from April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022 for the Camera GP 2022.

Camera GP 2022

“The Nikon Z 9 was selected for the Camera GP 2022 “Camera of the Year” as a camera recognized as the best of all marketed during the period, through an overwhelming number of votes from a wide range of worldwide CJPC members as well as professional photographers.

At the same time, the Nikon Z 9 was the recipient of the “Readers Award” which is determined by the general camera users’ votes on the CJPC website. Nikon cameras have received the Readers Awards 9 times in 15 times, proving just how highly regarded they are by a large number of users.

Since the Nikon Z fc received the Camera GP 2022 “Editors Choice R&D Award”, Nikon cameras won three Camera GP 2022 awards out of the four categories.”

Features of the Nikon Z 9

– The first flagship model of the Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras bringing together Nikon’s leading-edge technologies to deliver the best still and video features and performance in Nikon history.

– Thanks to the newly developed stacked CMOS sensor and the EXPEED 7 image-processing engine, the most powerful AF performance among Nikon cameras is realized.

– The advanced AF system detects the world’s largest range*1 of nine subject types: people, dogs, cats, birds, bicycles, motorcycles, cars, trains, and airplanes.

– For video recording, 8K UHD/30p video*2 can be recorded on a memory card in-camera without using an external recorder for up to 125 minutes*3 — the world’s longest*1.

– A newly employed four-axis vertical/horizontal tilting monitor facilitates shooting from high and low angles regardless of vertical or horizontal orientation, remarkably improving users’ convenience.

– Real-Live Viewfinder, that surpasses the performance of conventional optical viewfinders (OVF) and electronic viewfinders (EVF), is newly adopted.

Source : Nikon

