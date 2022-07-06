Nikon Z 9 firmware 2.10 update rolls out for full-frame mirrorless camera

Nikon has announced the release of a new firmware update for its flagship full-frame mirrorless camera the Nikon Z 9. The latest update to be created by the engineers at Nikon includes a new High-Frequency Flicker Reduction function which, when enabled in photo shooting mode, allowing the shutter speed to be fine-tuned in smaller increments.

Previously, shutter speeds could be adapted to 1/3 or 1/2 EV, however the new advancement allows users to adjust shutter speeds to those as small as 1/96 EV. (When High-Frequency Flicker Reduction is enabled, shutter speed can be fine-tuned in very small increments at speeds between 1/8000 and 1/30s.)

Nikon Z 9 firmware 2.10 update

“The ability to adjust shutter speeds more precisely than ever before makes it possible to control the effects of flicker – even when signboards and high-frequency LED lighting are in view whilst shooting. The update will also improve AF tracking performance, particularly when shooting small subjects – especially those that take up a tiny portion of the frame. Further to this, the focus accuracy has been refined for when eye or face-detection AF is used with continuous-servo AF (AF-C). These updates will help photographers and videographers with more stable shooting.”

Source : Nikon

