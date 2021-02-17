Nikon ECLIPSE Si upright microscope launched

Nikon has launched a new upright microscope this week with improved operability for education and clinical applications in the form of the Nikon ECLIPSE Si. By configuring the ECLIPSE Si with the Digital Sight 1000 microscope camera (optional), images on the microscope can be projected directly to a monitor for simultaneous observation by multiple people. Nikon has also developed a new feature in the form of Light Intensity Management (LIM) capable of automatically recording the light intensity level set for each objective. Then as the user switches between objectives, the previously set intensity for each objective is automatically recalled.

“The LIM feature can reduce the time spent on manually adjusting the light intensity when switching objectives by ~40%. In addition to LIM, the ECLIPSE Si features thoughtfully positioned components that are designed to further streamline the workflow. The focus knobs are located on both sides of the microscope for easy access. In addition, the focus knob and the stage handle can be operated with one hand, freeing up the other hand to rotate the nosepiece and replace the specimen slide. As a result, users can more efficiently observe a large number of samples.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Mikon, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Nikon

