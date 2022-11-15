Nike launches .Swoosh virtual sneaker store

Nike has announced it is launching “.Swoosh” a new virtual sneaker store where you will apparently be able to buy and sell and trade virtual sneakers, we presume these will be some sort of NFTs.

The company has said that their new “.Swoosh” platform is a home for all of their virtual creations, it will start out as a place where you can collect virtual shoes and more.

.SWOOSH starts as a place where you can collect your favorite virtual shoes, jerseys, or accessories. But as it evolves over time, it will become a home for our entire community to buy, trade, and co-create virtual products. That’s right. In this world, some of you will get the chance to learn how to build virtual creations that can be worn in video games and experiences. And, for the select few creators who win our community challenges, you can earn a royalty from the virtual products you co-create with us.

In this new game, we hope to make this ever-evolving digital world as accessible as possible for the holistic Nike community — so that no matter where you’re from, you can tap into .SWOOSH to learn, build, and create. The only way we can level the playing field in this new game is together — because here’s the thing: the race to the future doesn’t have a front-runner; it’s a shared experience.

You can find out more details about the new Nike “.Swoosh” platform over at Nike at the link below, it will be interesting to see if it becomes popular.

Source Nike

Image Credit: Lennart Uecker





