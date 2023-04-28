Military grade night vision monocular $129

In the hunt for a compact, military-grade night vision device? Check out the freshly unveiled Duovox Ultra night vision monocular, which has hit Kickstarter this month and already amassed over $800,000 thanks to over 5,500 supporters, with 9 days still left on the clock. Delivering full color imagery in low lighting and featuring a 7-level IR illuminator for complete darkness, this night vision monocular boasts a 500-meter range, up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, and a crisp 1080FHD resolution.

Early bird benefits are now available for the fresh project from roughly $129 or £104 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 67% off the consumer price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“A military-grade night vision monocular partner for the true explorers of the great outdoors. An advanced 1080 FHD resolution camera that captures every detail in real-time full color even in pitch darkness. All packed in Duovox Ultra — your compact and lightweight monocular that allows you to see what others can’t.”

“With the cutting-edge optical, sensor, and image processing technologies of the Duovox Ultra, you can now capture clear and stunning images even in the darkest environments. Its Starvis CMOS sensor, which is specifically designed for low-light observation, is the most advanced sensor available in the market today. With an F1.2 aperture and 7-layered glass lenses, your Duovox Ultra takes in more light, grabbing every detail of the surroundings, even in the darkest environments. Now you can capture more amount of light than with Duovox Mate model and produce brighter images and videos.”

If the Duovox Ultra campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Duovox Ultra military grade night vision monocular project sift the promotional video below.

“The Duovox Ultra’s full-color technology also lets you observe and capture your surroundings in vibrant, vivid colors. It comes with a built-in infrared illuminator that provides an additional source of light, allowing you to view objects even in complete darkness. Your Duovox Ultra utilizes also a high-sensitivity image sensor that can capture 1080FHD video and 5M photos in light as low as 0.001 lux. Whether you’re capturing a nighttime landscape or trying to document a dimly lit scene, this technology ensures that you’ll never miss a moment due to poor lighting conditions.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and configuration options for the military grade night vision monocular, jump over to the official Duovox Ultra crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





