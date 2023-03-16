Duovox Ultra military grade night vision monocular $129

If you are searching for a military grade night vision system that is small enough to slip into your pocket. You might be interested in the new Duovox Ultra night vision monocular which is launched by a Kickstarter this month and already raised over $75,000 thanks to over 450 backers would still 52 days remaining on its campaign. Capable of providing full color at low light and offering 7-level IR illuminator at pitch darkness. The night vision monocular has a range of up to 500 m and is capable of providing up to 10 hours of use up a single charge and offers a resolution of 1080FHD.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $129 or £107 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 67% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“With the cutting-edge optical, sensor, and image processing technologies of the Duovox Ultra, you can now capture clear and stunning images even in the darkest environments. Its Starvis CMOS sensor, which is specifically designed for low-light observation, is the most advanced sensor available in the market today. The Duovox Ultra’s full-color technology also lets you observe and capture your surroundings in vibrant, vivid colors. It comes with a built-in infrared illuminator that provides an additional source of light, allowing you to view objects even in complete darkness.”

Night vision monocular

“Your Duovox Ultra utilizes also a high-sensitivity image sensor that can capture 1080FHD video and 5M photos in light as low as 0.001 lux. Whether you’re capturing a nighttime landscape or trying to document a dimly lit scene, this technology ensures that you’ll never miss a moment due to poor lighting conditions. With an F1.2 aperture and 7-layered glass lenses, your Duovox Ultra takes in more light, grabbing every detail of the surroundings, even in the darkest environments. Now you can capture more amount of light than with Duovox Mate model and produce brighter images and videos.”

If the Duovox Ultra campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Duovox Ultra night vision monocular project watch the promotional video below.

“No more missed opportunities when your target is too far away and it’s darker than the black. The built-in 7 IR modes on 850NM IR illuminator increase the amount of light to deliver a clearer vision in complete darkness. Now even in the fully dark condition, you can get a clear vision of your ‘target’ up to 500 meters! Its impressive 5X optical zoom and 10X digital zoom paired with manual focus mode lets you get up close to even minuscule details from 0.5 meters away – or spot something 500 m away! Capture every detail with stunning clarity for a truly breathtaking nighttime exploration experience.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the night vision monocular, jump over to the official Duovox Ultra crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





