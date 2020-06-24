Night Call mystery adventure game arrives on Xbox

The mystery adventure game Night Call is now available to play on the Xbox One and comes included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription service for members to enjoy. Developed by Monkey Moon and BlackMuffin Studio the game revolves around a mysterious serial killer stalks the streets of modern-day Paris. Night Call is already available for PC via Steam.

“Friend. Confidant. Therapist. Voyeur. As a cab driver working the Paris night shift, you are many things to different people. Your gift is getting people to talk; and in order to catch the serial killer who left you for dead, that’s exactly what you’ll need to do.”

“The body count rises, and the police are no closer to catching the culprit. You are a taxi driver and survivor to the killer’s most recent attacks, having barely escaped with your life. You have seven nights to help find the killer, or the police will pin it on you. These next few shifts will be far from ordinary or safe… Night Call is a narrative-driven noire investigation game. You are no detective, but you do have a gift. Around you, people feel more at ease. They talk. They share their thoughts, their emotions, their stories… their secrets. To passengers, you are more than just a driver; you are also a friend, a confidant, a shrink.

A voyeur catching a glimpse under the masked but very real lives throughout the City of Light. And you’ll need to play these roles well if you want to catch the killer. Use the limited time you have available each night to gather clues while earning money to pay your bills. Drive passengers to their destinations, hear their stories and choose your responses carefully—some are just regular people with a tale to tell, while others might reveal a clue that’s key to your investigation. Follow the right leads to uncover new info about the suspects, and don’t forget to make enough money to buy gas and pay your bills. Can you solve the mystery before it’s too late? Better hurry—both the clock and the meter are running…”

Source : Major Nelson : Steam

