Apple just launched their new M1 iPad Pro tablets and now we have details on the 2022 iPad Pro models which should be coming in May 2022.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the 2022 iPad Pro models will get a number of upgrades, this will include wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

According to the report next years iPad Pro will come with a glass back instead of an aluminum back that is used on the current devices.

This will allow Apple to offer wireless charging on the device and also reverse wireless charging which can be used to charge things like your AirPods, Apple Watch, iPhone and more.

We are also expecting next years iPad Pro models to come with a new processor, Apple is expected to announce their new M2 processor for the MacBook Pro at WWDC 2021 next week, we could possibly see this in the new iPads next year.

Source Bloomberg

