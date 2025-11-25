Next-Gen Apple TV 4K: A17 Pro Chip, Apple Intelligence, and the 2026 Delay Rumours

The next-generation Apple TV 4K is shaping up to be one of the most significant hardware upgrades the product line has seen in years. With leaks pointing to major leaps in performance, connectivity, and smart home capabilities, Apple appears ready to transform its set-top box from a simple streamer into a powerful living-room hub.

However, as we approach the end of 2025 without a confirmed launch event, the narrative is shifting from “what’s new” to “when is it coming?” If you’re wondering whether to buy the current model or hold out for the upgrade, this deep dive covers the latest rumors, the expected specs, and the growing likelihood of a release delayed into early 2026.

Why the Next Apple TV 4K Matters

Apple’s streaming hardware hasn’t seen a massive leap since the 2022 model launched with the A15 chip. While that device is still capable, the rapid rise of Apple Intelligence and console-quality gaming on iOS has raised the bar. The current hardware is fast, but it lacks the dedicated memory and neural processing power to support Apple’s newest features.

The next Apple TV 4K is expected to bridge this gap, serving as:

A dedicated home for Apple Intelligence: Bringing generative AI to the big screen.

Bringing generative AI to the big screen. A robust gaming console: Capable of playing AAA titles natively.

Capable of playing AAA titles natively. A future-proof Smart Home hub: With enhanced Matter and Thread support.

Rumoured Key Specs: The Power of A17 Pro

The Move to A17 Pro

One of the strongest rumours is that the new Apple TV will skip the A16 and move directly to the A17 Pro chip (originally found in the iPhone 15 Pro). This isn’t just a speed boost; it is a functional necessity for two key reasons:

Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing: The A17 Pro would allow the Apple TV to run high-fidelity games (like Assassin’s Creed Mirage or Resident Evil) with realistic lighting and reflections, finally delivering on the promise of the Apple TV as a console competitor. Neural Engine Performance: The A17 Pro’s NPU is twice as fast as the A15’s, a requirement for processing on-device AI tasks privately and quickly.

The RAM Upgrade (Crucial for AI)

Perhaps more important than the processor is the memory. To support Apple Intelligence, the new Apple TV will almost certainly need to jump from 4GB to 8GB of RAM. This upgrade alone would drastically improve multitasking, allowing apps to stay open in the background longer and making the UI feel significantly snappier.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 and Smart Home

Apple is slowly rolling out Wi-Fi 7 across its product line, and the TV box is next.

Wi-Fi 7 Support: This ensures lower latency and higher stability, which is critical for streaming 4K HDR content without buffering and for cloud gaming services.

This ensures lower latency and higher stability, which is critical for streaming 4K HDR content without buffering and for cloud gaming services. Enhanced Thread Border Router: As the smart home standard Matter matures, the new Apple TV is expected to have improved radios to better manage smart lights, locks, and sensors, acting as the primary brain of the connected home.

tvOS and Apple Intelligence: What to Expect

With the necessary hardware finally in place, the new tvOS (likely fully realized in tvOS 20) could unlock features the current box simply can’t handle:

Smarter Siri: A voice assistant that understands context, screen awareness, and complex natural language requests.

A voice assistant that understands context, screen awareness, and complex natural language requests. AI Recommendations: “Show me movies from the 90s that feature Brad Pitt and have a happy ending”—requests that currently trip up Siri could be processed instantly on-device.

“Show me movies from the 90s that feature Brad Pitt and have a happy ending”—requests that currently trip up Siri could be processed instantly on-device. Enhanced Dialogue Boost: Using AI to isolate and amplify speech tracks in real-time, independent of the streaming app being used.

The “Built-In Camera” Rumour: A Reality Check

Earlier leaks suggested Apple might add a camera directly into the Apple TV box for FaceTime. However, as 2025 progresses, this rumor has cooled.

Most analysts now believe Apple is saving the built-in camera for a dedicated “HomePad” smart display (a HomePod with a screen). For the Apple TV 4K box, Apple will likely double down on Continuity Camera, allowing you to wirelessly use your iPhone’s superior camera as a webcam. We may, however, see Apple include a dedicated MagSafe TV mount in the box or sell one alongside it.

Release Date: Late 2025 or Spring 2026?

This is the biggest question mark for buyers right now.

Throughout the year, analysts predicted a “Late 2025” release. However, we are now in late November 2025, and Apple’s autumn events have concluded. This leaves two scenarios:

The “Surprise” Drop: Apple could release the device via a press release in December, similar to how they have launched AirPods or updated MacBooks in the past. The 2026 Delay (Most Likely): With no announcement yet, it is increasingly probable that the new Apple TV has been pushed to Spring 2026. This would align its launch with the next major wave of Apple Intelligence software updates.

Pricing Predictions

Pricing strategy is expected to bifurcate to capture two different markets:

Entry Model (~$99 – $129): A lower-cost version (potentially retaining the A15 or A16 chip) to compete with Roku and Fire TV.

A lower-cost version (potentially retaining the A15 or A16 chip) to compete with Roku and Fire TV. Pro Model ($149+): The flagship with the A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, Gigabit Ethernet, and Thread support. This will be the model marketed for gamers and power users.

Verdict: Should You Wait?

If you need a streaming device today for a 4K TV, the current (2022) Apple TV 4K is still excellent and significantly faster than any competition from Google or Amazon.

However, if you care about gaming or future-proofing for AI, you should wait. The jump to the A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM will be a massive longevity upgrade. If Apple does not surprise us with a release before the holidays, expect the new model to arrive in the first quarter of 2026.

Here is a selection of other guides from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on Apple TV 4K.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals