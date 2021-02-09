New Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75 costs €1,299

Xiaomi has announced the launch of a new 75 inch TV for Europe, the Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75 and the TV will retail for €1299.

The new Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75 will go on sale in Europe on March, it will be available in a number of European countries at launch with more to follow.

The QLED smart display technology behind Mi TV Q1 75″ turns light into billions of vivid and pure colors. With a QLED display, colors are dynamic, blacks are deeper and details are more precise.

Mi TV Q1 75″ brings quantum clarity to your life with various features: hands-free Google Assistant, rich content, limitless display, smart home control hub, and Chromecast built-in screen sharing.

