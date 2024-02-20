New Volvo EX40 and EC40 EVs launched

Volvo is launching two electric vehicles, the Volvo EX40 and the Volvo EC40. Volvo has renamed their XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge models to the EX40 and EC40 models and the new cars get a range of upgrades over the previous models.

We are also introducing a new Performance software pack for our EX40 and EC40 Twin Motor variants, and as an upgrade for the previous model year in selected markets. The Performance software pack, which increases power output by 25kW for faster acceleration, also includes unique pedal mapping for quicker accelerator response and a unique ‘Performance’ drive mode to unlock the full 325kW.

In available markets, the Performance software will be offered as an optional upgrade pack via the Volvo Cars app when ordering a new car, while drivers of previous model year 2024 C40 and fully electric XC40 Recharge cars can purchase and download the software from the comfort of their sofa.

By aligning our trailblazing first electric models with the rest of our electric car portfolio, we simplify choice for consumers as we continue to electrify our line-up and refresh our hybrids.” says Björn Annwall, our chief commercial officer and deputy CEO.

You can find out more details about the new Volvo EX40 and EC40 electric vehicles over at the Volvo website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing of these new models.

