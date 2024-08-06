New Volvo EX30 Core Starts at £32,850 OTR

Volvo has expanded its UK lineup with the introduction of the Volvo EX30 Core, a new fully electric small SUV that offers an affordable entry point into the brand’s electric vehicle range. The EX30 Core joins the existing Plus and Ultra grades, providing customers with a more budget-friendly option without sacrificing the quality and features that Volvo is known for. The new model is available with two powertrain options: the Single Motor, which features a driving range of up to 209 miles, and the Single Motor Extended Range, which can travel up to an impressive 295 miles on a single charge, according to official WLTP data.

Well-equipped with Standard Features

Despite its affordable price point, the Volvo EX30 Core comes generously equipped with a range of standard features designed to enhance the overall driving experience. These include a rear parking camera, rear parking sensors, automatic LED headlights with active high beam, and stylish 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, drivers and passengers will appreciate the 12.3-inch touchscreen system with Google built-in, ensuring seamless connectivity and access to a wide range of apps and services. Additionally, a dashboard-mounted soundbar delivers excellent audio quality, further elevating the interior ambiance. For those who opt for the Single Motor Extended Range version, an energy-saving heat pump is included as standard, helping to optimize power usage and extend the vehicle’s driving range.

Pricing and Availability of the EX30 Core

The on-the-road prices for the Volvo EX30 Core start at a competitive £32,850 for the Single Motor version, while the Single Motor Extended Range is priced at £37,050. As an added benefit, all EX30 models come with a comprehensive three-year or 60,000-mile servicing package, which includes wear and tear maintenance for items such as wiper blades, brake discs, and brake pads. This ensures that owners can enjoy worry-free motoring for the first few years of ownership. The new EX30 Core is now available to order, with the first customer deliveries expected to commence in early 2025.

Volvo Upgrades XC90 Models with New Trim Levels

In addition to the launch of the EX30 Core, Volvo has also announced upgrades to its seven-seat XC90 large SUV range. The company has introduced two new trim levels, the Plus Edition and Ultra Edition, which replace the current Plus and Ultra grades. These new trim levels aim to enhance the XC90’s style and luxury profile, offering customers even more refinement and sophistication. The Plus Edition now features perforated Nappa leather upholstery with ventilation for the front seats, providing a more comfortable and premium driving experience. The exterior of the Plus Edition is further enhanced by tinted windows and striking 21-inch alloy wheels. For those seeking the ultimate in luxury, the Ultra Edition takes things a step further, adopting larger 22-inch wheels and including all exterior paint choices in its pricing. Both new specifications are available with a choice of two powertrains: the B5 petrol and the T8 petrol-electric plug-in hybrid. On-the-road prices for the upgraded XC90 models start from £69,425.

