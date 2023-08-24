New Volvo EM90 MPV EV launching in November

Volvo has revealed that it will be launching a new electric vehicle in November, the Volvo EM90 MPV, The car will be made official at a press event on the 12th of November and the car will be available to pre-order in China from that date.

Imagine a moving space where you can just be you. A place where you can connect with your loved ones, create, relax, work or just think.

The Volvo EM90 is our first ever fully electric premium MPV, and is designed for you to make the most of the time spent in the car, like a Scandinavian living room on the move. The new EM90 doesn’t just allow you to travel from A to B – it creates room for your life.

The Volvo EM90 will make its global debut on 12 November 2023. Pre-order will start for customers in China on the same date.

You can find out more details about the new Volvo EM90 MPV electric vehicle over at Volvo at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the final car in November. It will be interesting to see the final design and also what features the car comes with.

Source Volvo



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals