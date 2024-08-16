New Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0 Has 265 PS

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 265 PS is poised to transform the driving experience for SUV enthusiasts. As the most powerful petrol Tiguan available in the UK market, this new variant promises to deliver an unparalleled combination of robust acceleration, superior handling, and advanced features. With its impressive performance capabilities and innovative technology, the Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 265 PS sets a new benchmark for dynamic driving in the compact SUV segment.

Performance and Driving Dynamics

Under the hood, the Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 265 PS features a formidable 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that generates an impressive 265 PS of power. This substantial output propels the vehicle from 0 to 62 mph in a mere 5.9 seconds, making it one of the quickest SUVs in its class. The engine is paired with a sophisticated seven-speed direct-shift gearbox (DSG) and Volkswagen’s renowned 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system, ensuring seamless power delivery and optimal traction in various driving conditions.

To further enhance the driving dynamics, the Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 265 PS features Volkswagen’s advanced DCC Pro adaptive chassis control system. This state-of-the-art system incorporates innovative two-valve shock absorbers, similar to those used in motorsport, which continuously adjust the damping force based on road conditions and driving style. The result is exceptional road holding, precise handling, and a smooth, comfortable ride, even on challenging surfaces.

Pricing and Availability

The new Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 265 PS is competitively priced at £47,540 (on-the-road recommended retail price, including VAT), reflecting the premium features and advanced technology that come standard with this model. Interested buyers can purchase this high-performance SUV through any Volkswagen UK Retailer starting from 15 August. With its compelling blend of power, luxury, and innovative features, the Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 265 PS represents excellent value for discerning drivers who demand the best in performance and comfort.

Specifications and Features

The Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 265 PS features an impressive array of specifications and features that set it apart from its competitors. The 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine delivers a top speed of 150 mph, while the seven-speed DSG transmission and 4MOTION all-wheel drive ensure smooth, responsive power delivery. The DCC Pro adaptive chassis control system, with its motorsport-inspired two-valve shock absorbers, provides exceptional handling and ride comfort.

Inside, the Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 265 PS offers a spacious and luxurious interior, with a generous boot capacity of 652 liters. The vehicle is equipped with the latest infotainment software and a digital cockpit, providing drivers with a seamless, connected driving experience. The sleek exterior design, with a drag coefficient of just 0.28 Cd, not only enhances the vehicle’s visual appeal but also contributes to its impressive performance capabilities.

Additional Features and Interests

Beyond its performance prowess, the Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 265 PS offers a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance features, including hill start assist and hill descent control. These features enhance safety and convenience, making the vehicle well-suited for a wide range of driving conditions and terrains.

For environmentally-conscious buyers, Volkswagen also offers the R-Line 272 PS eHybrid variant, which combines the benefits of electric power with the performance of a traditional petrol engine. This hybrid option provides an eco-friendly alternative without compromising on driving dynamics or luxury.

The Tiguan’s global popularity as Volkswagen’s best-selling model underscores its reliability, versatility, and appeal to a wide range of drivers. Whether you prioritize power, luxury, or practicality, the Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 265 PS and the broader Tiguan range offer a compelling choice for discerning SUV buyers.

