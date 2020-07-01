New Volkswagen Tiguan R and plug-in Hybrid models unveiled

Volkswagen has announced that it is launching a facelift version of its Tiguan SUV, this includes some new models including a new Volkswagen Tiguan R and a plug in hybrid model.

The new Volkswagen Tiguan R comes with 316 horsepower and the new plug-in hybrid model features an electric motor and a 1.4 litre petrol engine that produces 242 horsepower.

All key technology on board the bestseller is set to take a significant step forward. Volkswagen is electrifying the Tiguan with a new, state-of-the-art plug-in hybrid drive. The SUV will now also be available as a separate Tiguan R model for the very first time. Volkswagen R’s performance experts have developed a new all-wheel drive with selective wheel torque control for the extremely dynamic, top-of-the-range model. The so called “R-Performance Torque Vectoring” enables totally new SUV driving dynamics by distributing the drive power variably between the front and rear axles as well as the left and right rear wheels.

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen Tiguan R and the other new models over at VW at the link below.

Source VW

