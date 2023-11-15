New Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 now on sale in the UK

Volkswagen has announced that the updated ID.4 and ID.5 are now available in the UK and the cars come with increased ranges of up to 339 miles, and pricing for the ID.4 starts at £46,035 on the road.

Pricing for the new Volkswagen ID.5 starts at £50,940 on the road and the top model in the range, the ID.5 GTX Style 4MOTION 340 PS starts at £56,545 on the road, all models are now available to order.

The two electric SUVs now feature a new-generation infotainment system, complete with a larger 12.9-inch screen and intuitive menu structure and controls – including illuminated sliders for cabin temperature. The optional augmented-reality head-up display has been enhanced, and Volkswagen has moved the driving mode selector to the steering column – as in the ID.7 – to create space for the larger infotainment display.

Operation of the ID.4 and ID.5 is made easier by the new IDA voice assistant, which responds even more precisely to natural voice commands and offers new functions, including cloud-based weather information and the status of sporting events or stock market prices.

You can find out more information about the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 over at the Volkswagen website at the link below, there are three different versiopns of the ID.4 and folur different versions of the ID.5.

Source VW



