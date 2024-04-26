New Velocity Micro Linux PC systems unveiled

If you are thinking of transitioning away from Windows to something a little more customizable and a little less corporate. You might be interested in the new Linux-powered PC systems unveiled by Velocity Micro. Offering a compelling choice for users seeking customization, security, and unparalleled flexibility. Linux, the open-source operating system renowned for its robustness and adaptability, empowers users to modify and enhance their systems to suit their specific needs.

Recognizing this growing demand, Velocity Micro, a prominent player in the high-performance computing market, has recently expanded its product line to include a range of PCs preinstalled with Ubuntu 22.04. This strategic move aims to cater to a diverse user base, spanning from individual enthusiasts to professionals in fields such as CAD, content creation, and machine learning.

Velocity Micro’s Linux PC lineup encompasses a diverse array of specifications and models to cater to various user preferences and requirements:

ProMagix HD30 : This compact desktop, powered by 14th Gen Intel Core processors, offers a space-saving solution without compromising on performance.

ProMagix HD80 : Housed in a full tower chassis, this model excels in both single and multithreaded applications, making it suitable for demanding workloads.

ProMagix HD150 : Equipped with Threadripper Pro processors, this workstation is specifically designed for advanced Linux development and intensive computational tasks.

NoteMagix M15: For users seeking portability and style, this ultra-slim laptop features the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and a premium metal body chassis.

Optimized for Compatibility and Performance

Velocity Micro’s new series of Ubuntu Linux PCs is carefully designed to address the varied requirements of its users. Each model in this lineup undergoes rigorous optimization to ensure seamless compatibility and optimal performance with Ubuntu 22.04. By eliminating common obstacles such as driver conflicts and compatibility issues, these systems provide a hassle-free experience right out of the box. Whether users engage in intensive computational tasks, creative pursuits, or enterprise-level applications, Velocity Micro’s Linux PCs are engineered to deliver uncompromising performance.

Accessible Pricing and Swift Availability

One of the standout features of Velocity Micro’s new line of Linux PCs is their competitive pricing structure. With desktop models starting at $1,429 and laptops beginning at $1,199, these systems offer a compelling value proposition for users seeking high-performance Linux-based solutions. Moreover, these PCs are readily available for immediate shipment, ensuring that customers can swiftly harness the power and capabilities of their new Linux machines without any delays.



