New Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric now available for £39,995

Vauxhall has announced that the new Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric is now available to order in the UK and pricing for the car starts at £39,995 on the road. They also revealed that from 2024, every model in their range will be available with a fully electric version.

The new Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric comes with a range of 256 miles and it features a 54klWh battery and the electric motor produces 156 horsepower, you can see more details below.

The All-New Astra Sports Tourer Electric features a fully electric powertrain powered by a new, more efficient and quieter 115kW (156hp) electric motor producing 270Nm of torque, and a 54kWh battery. A heat pump and a focus on efficiency enables the All-New Astra Sports Tourer Electric to achieve 4.2 miles per kWh (WLTP), resulting in a WLTP-certified range of 256 miles.

The All-New Astra Sports Tourer Electric‘s 54kWh battery is integrated into the chassis below the front and rear seats, resulting in a 31% increase in torsional stiffness compared to a petrol Astra Sports Tourer. Combined with a new rear axle design, the increased stiffness also brings improved handling, while a focus on reducing weight means the All-New Astra Sports Tourer Electric weighs only 68kg more than the Plug-in Hybrid version.

You can find out more information about the new Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric over at the Vauxhall website at the link below, the car can now be ordered in the UK.

Source Vauxhall



