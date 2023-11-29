New Toyota Yaris Cross models join the range

The Toyota Yaris Cross was unveiled earlier this year and now Toyota is adding in some new models to the range. There will now be an electrifies more powerful Hybrid 130 powertrain which will be available in the high-end Cross models, these will include the GR Sport and the Premiere edition.

The established 1.5-litre full hybrid electric system has been equipped with a new transaxle that features a larger and more powerful electric motor-generator (MG1). This, together with adjustments to the power control unit (PCU), delivers a 14% increase in total system output, from 116 DIN hp/85 kW to 132 DIN hp/97 kW. At the same time, the MG2 motor’s torque has been increased across the entire rev band, with the maximum rising by 30% from 141 to 185 Nm.

The result is faster acceleration, with the 0-100 km/h time reduced by half a second to 10.7 seconds and the 80-120 km/h overtaking benchmark brought down by 0.4 seconds to 8.9 seconds. Where CO 2 emissions are concerned, the impact is modest with the new system achieving a best-in-class 103-122 g/km.

These statistics are only part of the story; equally significant is the impact on the driving experience. Engine, drive motor and hybrid battery performance have all been maximised in the Hybrid 130. This, together with a higher level of torque at all engine speeds, gives the car a more dynamic and responsive feel with acceleration and deceleration performance that adds enjoyment to every drive, whether on urban streets or out on the open road. Drive motor assistance in response to the driver’s use of the accelerator has been enhanced to help produce faithful handling and a linear acceleration feel.

You can find out more details about the new models in the Toyota Yaris Cross range over at the Toyota website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing on these new models.

Source Toyota



