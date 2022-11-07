New Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO revealed for 2023 season

Toyota has announced that it is launching an upgraded Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO for the 2023 race season.

This new model comes with improved brakes, handling, and also performance with modifications to the engine and more.

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s close cooperation with its GT4 teams and drivers, and their valuable first-hand feedback, helped set specific targets for the upgrade. The GR Supra GT4 EVO is therefore easier to drive for ambitious amateur drivers whilst it also provides the precise performance demanded by professional racers.

The contact companies in each region for GT4 vehicle sales and customer support, including sales of spare parts and engineering support, are Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe GmbH for Europe, TRD U.S.A., Inc. for North America, and Toyota Customizing & Development Co Ltd, for Japan and Asia.

The GR Supra GT4 EVO will make its competitive debut in January 2023 at the 24 Hours of Daytona, the first round of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season.

You can find out more details about the new Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO over at Toyota at the link below, Toyota is now taking orders for this upgraded race car and pricing starts at €186,000.

Source Toyota



