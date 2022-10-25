Toyota BZ3 EV sedan gets official

Toyota has announced that it is adding a new electric vehicle to its BZ range, the Toyota BZ3, the car is an all-electric sedan.

The company has revealed that their new Toyota BZ3 EV has a range of over 600 km, which certainly sounds impressive.

The Toyota bZ3’s development concept is the Family Lounge, based on the idea that cars provide a space to enjoy time with family and friends, rather than merely being a means of transportation. With a people-centered focus, Toyota emphasizes a coherent and comfortable interior space with enhanced digital features perfectly integrated inside the cabin to suit customer preferences.

The vehicle features the Toyota bZ series’ hammerhead shark-like design format. It has a relaxed silhouette, combining the long wheelbase of a BEV-specific package with the long cabin of a fastback. Moreover, the exterior exudes stability and power and features a highly modulated and elegant profile that hints at a linear sense of speed. The corners of the bumper emphasize air guides and air curtains that consider airflow, while the flat door handles, aluminum wheels, and rear bumper shaped to reduce air resistance result in class-leading aerodynamics with a Cd value of 0.218.

You can find out more information about the new Toyota BZ3 over at the Toyota website at the link below.

Source Toyota



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals