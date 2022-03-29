New Toyota GR Corolla launching April 1st

Toyota has announced that it will be launching a new car on the 1st of April, the Toyota GR Corolla, we will get to see this new car this Friday.

The new Toyota GR Corolla will be unveiled this Friday at 10.30 am JST which is around 2.30 am UK time, Toyota has released a teaser video of the car which you can see below.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will unveil the All-New GR Sports car in the U.S. streaming on Thursday, March 31, at 9:30 p.m. EDT, and on April 1,10:30 a.m. JST. Ahead of this world premiere, TGR has released preview images of the All-New GR Sports car, please join us for full reveal.

As yet we do not have any details about the new Toyoyta GR Corolla, the company’s other GR models have been popular.

The Toyota GR Yaris was so popular that there is now a waiting list for the car in the UK, we are looking forward to seeing the next model in the range.

We will have full details about the new Toyota GR Corolla when it is made official this Friday, we are looking forward to seeing more details about the car. It could end up being another very popular car for Toyota.

Source Toyota

