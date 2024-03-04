New top model Porsche Taycan coming 11th of March

The 2024 Porsche Taycan was made official last month and now Porsche is getting ready to add a new model to the range, this will be the top model in the Taycan range and it will be unveiled at a press event on the 11th of March.

Porsche will be holding a press event on Monday the 11th of March 2024 at 2 p.m. CET and the event will be live-streamed on the Porsche website, we are looking forward to finding out more details about this new model.

“We ushered in the new era of e-mobility with the Taycan at the end of 2019. It immediately proved to be a game changer and innovative pioneer in the e-vehicle segment,” says head of the model line, Kevin Giek. “We are now continuing this success story with the extensively updated Taycan. The model line has reached new heights in terms of performance, with exceptional driving dynamics and driving pleasure. At the same time, we were able to significantly improve efficiency, range, day-to-day usability and comfort.”

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Porsche Taycan over at Porsche at the link below, as soon as we get some more information on what the new top model in the Taycan range will be, we will let you know.

Source Porsche



