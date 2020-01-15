New Sony Xperia smartphones coming to MWC 2020 February 24th

Sony has announced that it will be holding its Mobile World Congress press conference on the 24th of February 2020.

The event will take place at 8.30 AM CET and the event will be live streamed on Sony’s website from MWC 2020 in Barcelona.

Sony are expected to unveil a range of new devices at Mobile World Congress including its new Sony Xperia range of smartphones including some flagships.

We have not heard many rumors about what they are planning on launching, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

