New Smart 1 compact SUV EV unveiled

Smart has announced the launch of its new compact SUV electric vehicle, the Smart 1 and the car comes with a 66 kWh battery that will offer a range of up to 273 miles.

The new Smart 1 compact SUV features a 150 kW rapid charge feature that can charger the car from 10 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

The form of the smart #1 is shaped by new design, new technology and a new approach to create an urban companion. Just like the smart brand itself, the values of the design are an invitation to connect with the car on a purely personal level. The exterior is forward-thinking and progressive with elements such as concealed electric door handles, frameless doors, and the floating halo roof that users would not expect on a car in this category. At every angle there is always a new detail to explore. The space to footprint ratio is pushed to the maximum: The all-new smart #1 with its 4270 mm length, wheelbase of 2750mm and the max. 19” inch rims are creating an impressive interior space with an enhanced 360° view.

Since smart is committed to uncompromising quality of experience and interactions, the company creates a progressive and intuitive digital ecosystem for its customers that puts experience first and redefines the concept of commerce and daily mobility. Together with a network of experienced partners, smart will provide a real and customer-oriented omni-channel experience along the entire customer journey: The user decides when and where to gather information, create experiences, make the purchase, or just stay in dialog with smart – while ensuring a seamless switch from online to offline and back. For that reason, a full embedded physical retail will remain a key success factor of the business model.

You can find out more details about the new Smart 1 compact SUV over at Smart at the link below.

Source Smart

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals