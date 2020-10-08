New Skoda Octavia vRS starts at £31,495

Skoda has revealed that their new Skoda Octavia vRS will retail for £31,495 in the UK, the car gets a number of upgrades over the previous model, the car comes in two versions saloon and estate.
Pre-orders for the new Octavia vRS will start on the 27th of October with the 2.0 TSI with 245PS and a seven speed DSG transmission.
The Octavia vRS launches with a 245PS 2.0 TSI DSG model with prices starting from £31,495 OTR. Available in both hatch and estate body styles, the launch model is the first of a range of Octavia vRS models set to arrive over the coming months. These will include a manual version of the launch 2.0 TSI 245PS model, a 2.0 TDI 200PS DSG with the option of four-wheel drive and the brand’s first electrified vRS model – a 245PS Octavia vRS iV DSG.
The fourth-generation Octavia vRS introduces a new look that is both sporty yet subtle. Although instantly recognisable as a member of the vRS family, the new Octavia is sharper and more intricately detailed than its best-selling predecessor.
You can find out more details about the new Skoda Octavia vRS at the link below, orders of the car start later this month.
Source Skoda