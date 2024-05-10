New Skoda Octavia Starts at 26775 OTR

The Skoda Octavia has long been a favorite among family car buyers, and the 2024 facelift takes this popular model to new heights. With a starting price of £26,775 OTR, the updated Octavia is available in both hatchback and estate versions, catering to a wide range of needs and preferences. The facelift introduces a host of enhancements that make the Octavia more stylish, technologically advanced, and practical than ever before.

Exterior and Interior Design Updates

The 2024 Octavia showcases a redesigned front grille and new headlight configurations, bringing a fresh and modern look to the classic Octavia design. The rear lights have also been updated to complement the new front design, creating a cohesive and contemporary aesthetic. Inside, the Octavia offers increased customization options with the introduction of ‘Design Selections.’ These allow buyers to personalize the interior to their liking, ensuring a unique and tailored driving experience.

Redesigned front grille and headlights

Updated rear lights to match the new front design

Increased interior customization with ‘Design Selections’

Cutting-Edge Technology Features

At the heart of the Octavia’s updates is a new 13-inch infotainment display, designed for intuitive and user-friendly operation. The Virtual Cockpit, a fully digital instrument display, provides all essential driving information in a clear and easily accessible format. The 2024 Octavia also boasts enhanced connectivity features, including Wireless Smartlink and state-of-the-art wireless charging, ensuring that all occupants stay connected and powered up on the go.

New 13-inch infotainment display

Virtual Cockpit digital instrument display

Enhanced connectivity with Wireless Smartlink and wireless charging

Streamlined Engine Options and Trim Levels

The facelifted Octavia simplifies its engine lineup, offering three petrol options and two diesel options, including a new mild-hybrid technology. This adjustment not only improves fuel efficiency but also reduces emissions, contributing to a more environmentally friendly driving experience. The Octavia is available in several trim levels, including SE Technology, SE L, SportLine, vRS, and a limited-time First Edition. Each trim level offers unique features and styling, allowing buyers to choose the option that best suits their needs and preferences.

Simplified engine lineup with petrol, diesel, and mild-hybrid options

Improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions

Multiple trim levels catering to different preferences

Safety Enhancements and Increased Practicality

Safety is a top priority in the new Skoda Octavia, with features like Turn Assist designed to prevent accidents during low-speed maneuvers. The model also offers increased cabin and boot space, with up to 1,700 liters available when the rear seats are folded down. This makes the Octavia an ideal choice for families and travelers who require ample storage space for luggage, sports equipment, or other essentials.

Turn Assist feature for improved safety

Increased cabin and boot space

Up to 1,700 liters of storage with rear seats folded

Standard Features and Value for Money

The SE Technology model, which serves as the entry point for the Skoda Octavia range, comes standard with an impressive array of features. These include LED lighting, heated seats, and a keyless start/stop function, all of which contribute to the vehicle’s comfort and convenience. With such a comprehensive set of standard features, the Octavia remains a highly competitive option in its class, offering exceptional value for money.

LED lighting as standard

Heated seats for added comfort

Keyless start/stop function for convenience

Set to arrive in the UK in the summer of 2024, the new Skoda Octavia is poised to redefine the family car segment. With its blend of sophisticated style, innovative technology, and enhanced practicality, the Octavia is a reliable and appealing choice for those seeking a versatile and well-equipped vehicle. Whether navigating daily commutes or embarking on family adventures, the 2024 Octavia is ready to deliver a comfortable, efficient, and enjoyable driving experience.

Source Skoda



