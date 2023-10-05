New Skoda Kodiaq SUV gets official

We recently saw some teaser sketches of the new Skoda Kodiaq SUV and the car is now official, it was unveiled at a press event yesterday and it will be available in a range of different versions.

The new Skoda Kodiaq will be available with a choice of five powertrain options which will range from 150 horsepower to 204 horsepower and there is also a plug-in hybrid version as well.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Skoda Auto, says: “Our all-new flagship SUV has everything it needs to be a worthy successor in the Kodiaq line. The new Kodiaq takes the Skoda features our customers appreciate to the next level: more space, more features, and more efficiency. With innovations like the well-received Smart Dials and sleek interior materials, alongside elements from our Modern Solid design language and updated safety and assistance systems, the next-generation makes everyday exploring even more rewarding. We have also broadened our range of highly efficient introducing a plug-in hybrid with an electric range of over 100 km, furthering our commitment to sustainable mobility. Since its 2016 launch, the Kodiaq has played a crucial role in Skoda’s growth, consistently striking a chord with our customers. The new is placed to continue this successful legacy.”

You can find out some more information about the new Skoda Kodiaq SUV over at the Skoda website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Skoda



