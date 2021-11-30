New Skoda Karoq SUV gets official

Skoda has unveiled their latest SUV, the new Skoda Karoq and the car gets a range of updates over the previous model.

The new car comes with a range of design changes and a more sporty look, it also comes with some new engines and more.

Four years after its launch, the ŠKODA KAROQ gets an update: the Czech carmaker has refreshed its second SUV model range to ensure its continued success. In addition to an even more refined design language, the update brings sustainable materials, new technology and more efficient engines from the current EVO generation to the compact SUV. Surpassed only by the OCTAVIA, the KODIAQ’s smaller brother was the second most delivered ŠKODA model worldwide in 2020, as well as in the first six months of 2021.

Thomas Schäfer, ŠKODA AUTO CEO, said: “With over half a million units sold, the KAROQ is key to our brand’s success. To ensure that this will remain the case, we have developed it further: now sporting a fresher design and optimised aerodynamics along with state-of-the-art assistance systems and infotainment features. I am confident that this overall package will enable us to continue the KAROQ’s success story.”

Source Skoda

