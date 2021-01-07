New Sennheiser HD 250BT headphones €70

Sennheiser’s new HD 250BT headphones are equipped with the companies transducer technology, offering support for high-quality audio codecs such as AAC and aptXTM as well connectivity via Bluetooth 5.0, to ensure a “remarkable wireless audio quality with dynamic bass for music enjoyment on the go” says the Sennheiser press release.

Sennheiser also allows you to personalise your audio experience using the Sennheiser Smart Control app. An “intuitive equaliser makes it possible to tailor the sound experience according to individual taste. Meanwhile, aptX Low Latency perfectly synchronises audio with on-screen action while watching videos”.

“Whether listening to music on the road for hours at a time, watching videos or taking calls via the built-in microphone, the HD 250BT’s outstanding 25-hour battery life ensures the headphones keep pace with the busiest lifestyles. Featuring a rugged design, soft, noise-isolating ear pads and intuitive controls, the HD 250BT is built to take on life’s adventures.”

Sennheiser’s new HD 250BT headphones deliver a thrilling audio experience with dynamic bass, state-of-the-art Bluetooth connectivity and a durable design that is built to take on life’s adventures. Boasting a 25-hour battery life and advanced codec support at an affordable price, the new HD 250BT lets listeners enjoy Sennheiser’s superior audio anytime and anywhere.

““With remarkable performance and advanced features at an accessible price point, our new HD 250BT truly punches above its weight to enhance the everyday audio experience,” said Jermo Köhnke, Product Manager at Sennheiser. “These entry-level headphones offer a host of premium features that deliver a nightclub-worthy sound experience – wherever you are.””

The Sennheiser HD 250BT is now available to purchase in selected markets for £60 or €70.

Source : Sennheiser

