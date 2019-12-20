New Satechi Apple Watch charger can plug directly into USB-C ports

A new Satechi Apple Watch charger has been launched this week with a removable charging cable allowing you to take the wireless charging component and plug it directly into a USB-C port on an iPad, Apple laptop or anything else. The small Apple Watch wireless charger provides an output of 5W and is now available priced at $44.99.

“Keep your Apple Watch powered wherever you go with the Satechi USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock. Designed to fit all Apple Watch sizes, the Magnetic Charging Dock features an USB-C connection to recharge your Apple Watch when connected to any powered Type-C device. With its sleek yet ultra-portable design, the USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock helps keep your Apple Watch powered and on your wrist for when it matters most. “

The USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock for Apple Watch is now available to purchase directly from the Satechi website priced at $45, although for a limited time Satechi as offering a 20% discount when you use the code : GIFTSATECHI

Source : Satechi

