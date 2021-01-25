New Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite tablet rumored

We already have the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets and now it would appear that Samsung may be launching a third model, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is rumored to be made available in WiFi, 4G LTE and 5G models, the tablets will feature the model numbers SM-T730, SM-T735, and SM-T736B / SM-T736N, respectively.

As well as the rumored Galaxy Tab S7 Lite there may be another model on the way with a slightly larger display.

It is not clear as yet on what other changes these tablets will have over the standard models, as soon as we get some more information on their specifications, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

