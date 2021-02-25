New Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite tablet appears on benchmarks

Last month we heard some details about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite tablet and now the device has appeared on some benchmarks.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks and this has revealed some of the handsets specifications.

The tablet will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and it is listed on the benchmarks with 4GB of RAM and Android 11.

The device was listed with the model number SM-T736B which is apparently a 5G version of the tablet, as soon as we get some more details on the specifications, we will let you guys know.

Source Mysmartprice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals