New Samsung Family Hub refrigerator features AI

Samsung is showing off its latest smart Fridge at CES 2020 next week, the 2020 Samsung Family Hub refrigerator and this model comes with artificial intelligence.

The new Samsung Family Hub refrigerator comes with a range of AI features, including the ability to help you plan meals and more.

“In the five years since we launched Family Hub, we have introduced innovations that reflect the new ways that busy, modern families are managing their daily lives,” said John Herrington, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Home Appliances, Samsung Electronics America. “The latest Family Hub is the most innovative yet, with more personalized, intelligent features that enable busy families to stay better connected to one another.”

The latest version of Family Hub is simple, sophisticated, and modern, making it the perfect addition to today’s connected kitchen. In response to years of consumer insights with Family Hub, the next generation delivers innovative features that people want the most: AI-enhanced cameras inside the refrigerator and improved, thoughtful meal planning and recipe suggestions tailored to personal preferences. The new Family Hub also enables families to share more types of media and entertainment together, and brings a new level of control to the connected home.

