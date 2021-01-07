New Samsung Exynos processor coming January 12th

Samsung is unveiling its new Exynos processor on the 12th of January, the company has announced that it will hold a press event online for the processor.
This is the new flagship Exynos processor that will be used by Samsung in their new Galaxy S21 range of handsets which will be unveiled on the 14th of January.
Samsung will live stream the event on their Samsung Newsroom and also their Exynos website and the Samsung YouTube channel.
The new 2021 Samsung Exynos flagship processor will be made official at 11 pm KST and 9 am EST on the 12th of January 2021, you can find out more information at the link below.
Source Samsung
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.