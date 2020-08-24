New Rolls Royce Dawn Silver Bullet unveiled

Luxury car maker Rolls Royce has unveiled their new Rolls Royce Dawn Silver Bullet and just 50 examples of this car will be made.

The new Dawn Silver Bullet will start at $370,000, it is expected to be powered bt a 6.6 litre V12 engine.

Photographed on the shores of Lake Garda, a series of in-motion and drone shots capture Dawn Silver Bullet in locations including mountain hairpins and corniche roads. The new photographic portfolio also includes static images, taken in the open air, highlighting the car’s charismatic expression.

Under the Italian sun, Dawn Silver Bullet lives up to its name, travelling with speed and precision. Its ultra-metallic Brewster Silver Paint is a vibrant nod to the epic trials cars of the past, such as the Silver Dawn, Silver King, Silver Silence and Silver Spectre.

You can find out more information about the new Rolls Royce Dawn Silver Bullet over at Rolls Royce at the link below.

Source Rolls Royce, Slashgear

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals