New Renault Clio TCe 90 starts at £17,995

Renault is launching a petrol-only version of their new Clio along with the hybrid, the Renault Clio TCe 90, and pricing for the car starts at £17,795, the hybrid model starts at £21,295.

The new Renault Clio TCe 90 comes with a turbocharged petrol; engine that comes with up to 54.3 mpg and the car is £1,300 less than the Clio it replaces, more details are below.

Chic, versatile and featuring cutting edge technology, the recently-introduced new Clio can now be enjoyed for only £199 per month on a 7.9% APR representative* four-year PCP deal for the frugal TCe 90 version.

The new Clio TCe 90 is powered by an efficient three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine capable of returning up to 54.3mpg. Priced from just £17,795, it’s not only some £1,300 cheaper than the model it replaces, it’s also up to £3,000 less than its direct competitors.

In response to its enhanced quality levels and generous specification, industry specialists CAP have calculated that the new Clio TCe 90 will retain up to 58% of its value after 3 years/30,000 miles, a significant uplift over its predecessor.

You can find out more information about the new Renault Clio TCe 90 over at Renault at the link below, the car is now available to order in a range of trim levels.

Source Renault



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals