New Remnant 2 trailer reveals more about the Handler

Gunfire Games has released a new trailer for its upcoming new third person shooter and action role-playing game Remnant 2. Providing more details on the games mechanics and the Handlers loyal companion revealing how they work together to take down even the toughest of enemies. As the name suggests Remnant 2 is the sequel to the best-selling game Remnant: From the Ashes and will be officially launching sometime during Q3 2023 offering both single player and multiplayer game modes.

Remnant 2 will be available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC and offers branching quest lines, augments, crafting, and loot rewards will test the resolve of even the most hardened players in dynamically generated dungeons and areas.

“Playthroughs will feel challenging, varied, and rewarding as players succeed against unrelenting odds. Various stories are woven throughout the different worlds, encouraging exploration and multiple revisits. Expanded Archetype system provides players with unique passive bonuses and stunning powers. Multiple Archetypes can be unlocked during play, leveled up, and equipped together for a variety of play styles.”

Remnant 2

“Unimaginable Worlds. Unrelenting Odds. Remnant 2 is the sequel to the best-selling game Remnant: From the Ashes that pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds. Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself. To succeed, players will need to rely on their own skills and those of their team to overcome the toughest challenges and to stave off humanity’s extinction.”

“A mix of methodical and frenetic ranged/melee combat returns with cunning enemies and large scale boss battles. Choose specific gear and weapons to optimize for the different biomes and battles ahead. Bosses will bring high-level players to team up to overcome the challenge and try to obtain the biggest rewards. Players can travel alone or with friends as a team through strange new worlds and beyond, overrun by mythical creatures and deadly foes while trying to stay alive. There are multiple worlds to explore with different types of creatures, weapons, and items. Utilize and upgrade discovered items to take on tougher challenges.”

Source : Steam





