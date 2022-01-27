New Range Rover PHEV unveiled

Land Rover has unveiled its new Range Rover PHEV, the SUV will come with an all-electric range of up 70 miles and it will be the first of many, the SUV is based on the new Range Rover that was unveiled last year.

Range Rover is also working on some pure electric models and some more hybrids which will be launching in 2024.

Range Rover is the original luxury SUV and has led by example for 50 years, combining serene comfort and composure with all-conquering capability. The New Range Rover is the most desirable yet, mixing breathtaking modernity and aesthetic grace with technological sophistication and seamless connectivity.

With a suite of efficient mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid5 powertrains – and a pure-electric Range Rover set to join the line-up in 2024 – plus a choice of four, five or seven-seat interiors available across Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs, the New Range Rover is at home in any environment.

A pair of innovative Extended Range plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) powertrains5 provide CO2 emissions below 30g/km, with a pure-electric driving range of up to 100km (62 miles),1 delivering an expected real-world range of up to 80km (50 miles) – enough for typical Range Rover customers to complete up to 75 per cent of trips using electric power only7.

You can find out more information about the new Range Rover PHEV over at Land Rover at the link below, this model will start at £103,200 on the road.

Source Land Rover

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals