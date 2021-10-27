2022 Range Rover unveiled, starts at £94,400

The new 2022 Range Rover is now official and this is one of the best looking SUVs Land Rover has produced, the car starts at £94,4000 in the UK.

The car comes with a completely new design and it also features the latest technology, there is a range of engine options including PHEV with a pure electric version of the car coming in 2024.

It will be available in a range of trim models at launch, this includes SE HSI and Autobiography, there will also be a First Edition model.

The New Range Rover is defined by three lines that can trace their origins back through the generations; the falling roofline, strong waistline and rising sill line. These trademark features combine with a characteristically short front overhang and a distinctive new boat tail rear – complete with practical split tailgate – to create an elegant profile that conveys Range Rover’s peerless presence.

The unbroken waistline showcases Land Rover’s attention to detail as the rounded edge of the door meets the glass in a simple, clean finish thanks to a specially engineered hidden waist finisher. The design-enabling technology combines with flush glazing, hidden-until-lit lighting and precise detailing to create the impression that the vehicle has been milled from solid.

You can find out more details about the new 2022 Range Rover over at Land Rover at the link below, pricing for the car starts at £94,400 in the UK.

