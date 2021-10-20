New 2022 Range Rover teased ahead of official launch

Land Rover will be launching their new 2022 Range Rover next week on Tuesday the 26th of October and now they have released a teaser photo of the car.

The teaser photo can be seen above, unfortunately it does not give much away about the 2022 Range Rover and what design changes it will have.

Land Rover has given a first glimpse of the New Range Rover ahead of its world premiere.

Across five decades of pioneering innovation, the Range Rover has led by example. It has earned an unmatched status as the ultimate luxury SUV for royalty, politicians, business leaders and celebrities across the world, combining peerless refinement and unmatched capability.

The Range Rover is a vehicle with a peerless character, from the impeccable restraint of its exterior to the flawless tranquil sanctuary of its cabin. Informed by creative intellect and a desire for perfection, it doesn’t follow fashion or trend, but by a modernist design philosophy, combined with over 50 years of evolution, it is quite simply the most desirable Range Rover ever created.

Prof Gerry McGovern OBE

Chief Creative Officer, Jaguar Land Rover

The 2022 Range Rover will be made official at 20:45 BST (21:45 CEST) next Tuesday, we will have more details abut the car then.

Source Land Rover

