New Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport breaks Nürburgring Record

The new Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport has broken the Nürburgring for the fastest electric vehicle, the car is a pre-production version of the new Taycan and it broke the previous record by an impressive 26.6 seconds.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport managed a time of 7:07.55 on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the car was driven by Porsche development driver Lars Kern, you can see more details below.

“I pushed as hard as I could, but that was really all I could do,” says Kern. The Nürburgring-Nordschleife was at the exclusive disposal of the experienced racer for the day of fast laps. For safety reasons, the test car was equipped with the legally prescribed roll cage, along with racing bucket seats. Compared to the 2022 record in a Taycan Turbo S, the times were significantly better: the pre-series car was a good 25 km/h faster heading into the Schwedenkreuz. To illustrate the difference further, by the time Kern crossed the finish line near Grandstand 13 (T13) this time, he would have only just been passing the entrance to the Nordschleife, about to enter the Antoniusbuche section, during his record drive in the Taycan Turbo S in 2022. This put the distance between the pre-series Taycan and the current Turbo S at more than 1.3 kilometres – a figure that illustrates the leap in performance achieved on the 20.8 km course in Germany’s Eifel region. An onboard video of the complete lap will be published in mid-March.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Porsche Taycan and the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport when the cars are officially unveiled, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source Porsche



