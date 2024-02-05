New Porsche Taycan to have 587 km range

The new Porsche Taycan is about to launch and now Porsche has revealed that their latest electric vehicle will have a range of up to 587 kilometers or 365 miles, an increase over the previous model.

As well as an increased range, the new Porsche Taycan will also come with faster charging with up to 300 kW charging, this means that the car can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in just 20 minutes.

The all-electric sports cars covered up to 587 kilometres on one battery charge on public roads. “For the particularly efficient Taycan sports saloon with the large battery, this practical, final test resulted in a total range of up to 587 kilometres,” says the Vice President for the model line Kevin Giek. “A great result. The range test in Southern California impressively demonstrated how efficient the reworked Taycan is. We are continuing to focus on our ‘fast travel’ strategy for electric mobility: short charging stops paired with high real-world ranges thanks to efficient drives.

The range test was carried out under everyday conditions. Twelve international media representatives drove four vehicles on three days on Interstate Highway 405 and 5 between the Southern Californian metropolises of Los Angeles and San Diego. The teams drove at the maximum speed of 75 mph permitted on interstates. This corresponds to around 120 km/h. All four test cars were equipped with the larger Performance Battery Plus.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche Taycan over at Porsche at the link below, we will have full details on the car when it is made official later this week.

Source Porsche



