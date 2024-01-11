New Porsche Macan EV in action (Video)

Porsche is going to be launching a new electric vehicle, the new Porsche Macan EV, the car is being tested as a prototype and now Porsche has revealed more information about this new electric SUV and a new video.

The video below shows us the new Macan prototype in action, this new electric SUV looks impressive and we are looking forward to seeing how the final design compares to the prototype.

Porsche is putting the prototype of the all-electric Macan through an exacting and gruelling test programme to prepare the follow-up to the successful SUV for its upcoming world premiere. The vehicle is a completely new development. Porsche’s engineers have spared no expense during its development and testing.

Ten years after its launch, the Macan is on the cusp of a second model generation, now in all-electric form. As the first Porsche model built on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the SUV is a completely new development. The test process to ensure the perfect coordination of all components and systems is accordingly meticulous. Porsche places great importance on real-world testing with camouflaged prototypes. At the same time, simulations in both the virtual world and wind tunnel are increasingly precise and play an ever-greater role. This is particularly true when it comes to making a new Porsche not only sportier, but also more efficient.

We are looking forward to seeing the final version of the new Porsche Macan EV in action, you can find out more details about this new electric SUV over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche



